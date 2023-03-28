CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A former security guard at an Antioch high school was fired after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a student, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KRON4. He now faces new charges in relation to a second incident involving lewd acts with a minor.

Christopher George Miller, 30, was employed as a Site Safety substitute at Deer Valley High School for a total of seven days in 2022, the Antioch Unified School District told KRON4. During that time, a parent told high school administrators that Miller had had an “inappropriate exchange” with her daughter, a minor named as Jane Doe #1 in court documents to protect her privacy.

School administrators immediately reported the allegation to police and fired Miller on the same day, according to a statement from the district. AUSD could not share further information.

“Unfortunately, when criminal investigations are pending, the Antioch Unified School District is limited in the information that we receive and can share. However, we can confirm that we will offer law enforcement our full support and hope that their investigation concludes with justice being served.” – Antioch Unified School District

Miller was initially charged with felony contact with a minor for a sexual offense in 2022, but he is now facing a slew of new charges in relation to the case.

Miller is accused of contacting a second person who he believed to be a minor for sexual purposes earlier this month. The second victim’s identity is also protected and she is listed as Jane Doe #2, a child under 14-years-old, in court documents.

Miller now faces six felonies from that case including meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contact with a minor for a sexual offense, two counts of distributing or showing pornography to a minor, one count of an attempted lewd act upon a child and one count of attempted sale of marijuana.