(KRON) — Former Bay Area news anchor Frank Somerville was arrested Monday night, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Berkeley police responded to a home in the 800 block of Indian Rock Avenue at 6:36 p.m. for the report of a family altercation. The home is owned by Frank Somerville’s brother, BPD said.

Officers found Somerville being restrained by his brother when they arrived, police said. BPD also said that Somerville was intoxicated.

He was arrested for criminal threat, assault, public intoxication and violation of probation.

Somerville was previously a longtime anchor at KTVU in the Bay Area. He was arrested for DUI in Oakland on Dec. 30, 2021.

In March 2023, Somerville sat down with KRON4’s Pam Moore for nearly 30 minutes in an exclusive interview. He spoke about a variety of topics, including his 2021 arrest.

When asked by Moore about his drinking, Somerville said the only time he drank in the last ‘six to eight months’ was at a San Jose Sharks game.