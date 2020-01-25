Former California congressman Pete Stark dies at 88

(KRON) — Former California congressman and Bay Area Representative Pete Stark has died, according to officials.

He was 88.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has released a statement following the passing of Stark.

“Today, America has lost a champion of the people and a leader of great integrity, moral courage and compassion. Congressman Pete Stark was a master legislator who used his gavel to give a voice to the voiceless, and he will be deeply missed by Congress, Californians and all Americans.” Nancy Pelosi on Pete Stark

Stark was the former dean of the California Delegation. He served in Congress for 40 years.

US Representative Ro Khanna took to Twitter to share his condolences, tweeting in part:

“He was a friend and mentor and helped build the progressive movement, even when it was lonely.”

Pete Stark was a giant. He opposed the Vietnam and Iraq wars. He was for single payer before it was popular. He was a friend and mentor and helped build the progressive movement, even when it was lonely. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 25, 2020

Pelosi’s statement continued:

“Congressman Stark dedicated his life to defending every American’s right to quality, affordable health care. As the longtime leader of the critical Health Subcommittee on the Ways and Means Committee, he made a difference in the lives of millions – from creating the COBRA initiative to help working Americans maintain their coverage during times of financial insecurity, authoring life-saving legislation ensuring that hospitals must treat all people seeking emergency treatment regardless of their coverage and protecting Medicare from partisan attacks. Personally and professionally, I was proud to work with Pete to pass the Affordable Care Act, which stands as a pillar of health and economic security in America today.”

“Congressman Stark will rightly be remembered and celebrated for his commitment to fighting for those in need, particularly America’s children. His work to advance the well-being of America’s foster children and ban anti-LGBTQ discrimination in adoptions, enact paid family leave, strengthen access to quality education, protect clean air and clean water and leave our children a more peaceful world leaves a powerful and lasting legacy. He fully and fundamentally believed that government was about fighting for the people’s interest, not the special interests, and cherished his responsibility to lift up families in the Bay Area.”