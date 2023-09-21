(BCN) — Jackie Speier, who spent more than three decades as a state legislator and member of Congress, announced this week she is running for a position on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, where she started her career as an elected official in 1980.

Speier spent six years on the county board before serving in both houses of the state Legislature, then was elected to Congress in 2008. She announced she would not run for re-election in 2022, expressing a desire to spend more time with her family.

On Tuesday, she announced her bid to represent District 1 on the Board of Supervisors in the March 2024 election. District 1, currently represented by board president Dave Pine, includes Burlingame, Hillsborough, Millbrae, parts of San Bruno and South San Francisco and other areas, including San Francisco International Airport.

“I will use the skills I’ve honed, the relationships I’ve built, and the experiences I’ve earned to fix problems our community confronts,” Speier said in her announcement. “I know from experience that local action can make a huge difference for us all, and I’m concerned that our quality of life in San Mateo County faces big challenges.”

She cited income inequality, a lack of affordable housing and childcare, and the environment as issues she wanted to tackle on the local level.

“When I announced that I was not running for re-election to Congress, I made clear that I was not done and not retiring. I was simply coming home to be with my family and my constituents. I believe I have found the path where I can make the greatest contribution to those I have represented for so many years,” Speier said.

Following Speier’s announcement, Burlingame City Councilmember Emily Beach and Millbrae City Councilmember Gina Papan both announced Tuesday they were suspending their campaigns for the supervisor seat.

Jorge Quezada Flores was the only person on the county elections department’s list of candidates for the seat as of Wednesday. Pine, the current supervisor, is being termed out of office.

Kevin Mullin in November 2022 was elected to the Congress seat previously filled by Speier to represent a district that includes much of the Peninsula and part of San Francisco.

