Former Contra Costa County Official faces 34 felonies on perjury and grand theft

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A former Contra Costa County official faces 34 felonies for perjury and grand theft related to political campaign accounts.

On Wednesday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint of a total of 34 felonies against Joseph Canciamilla of Pittsburg.

“In total, the false statements signed by Canciamilla omitted critical information from the campaign finance disclosures. The information left off these forms left the public in the dark about how a candidate and then county-wide elected official spent campaign funds,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said.

“Given the recent history of misconduct by various elected officials in Contra Costa County, Canciamilla’s behavior is troubling and he must be held accountable.”

Canciamilla is accused of 30 felony counts of perjury for his alleged misstatements on 30 separate campaign disclosure statements or better known as Form 460s.

The former Contra Costa County clerk-recorder, former county supervisor and assembly member is also facing four additional felonies related to personal grand theft of campaign funds for his personal use — totaling $261,800.68.

The allegations against Canciamilla span from 2010 to 2016.

A list of the personal expenditures made by Canciamilla’s campaign committees for personal use, include the following:

Personal vacation to Asia

Restaurants

Airfare through Southwest and American Airlines

Repayment of a personal loan

Transfers from his campaign bank accounts to his personal accounts

Canciamilla also created a campaign account for Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge and is a licensed member of the California State Bar.

All campaign statements started initially in 2010 with Canciamilla failing to report investment gains in a campaign bank account.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office says Canciamilla concealed from his Form 460s the gains and losses associated with his investment account — ultimately Canciamilla spent more on personal expenses than the unreported investment gains.

Through the DA’s investigation, Canciamilla had to transfer personal funds into his campaign bank account to make up the difference.

The DA’s office was notified of possible criminal activity associated with Canciamilla’s campaign accounts in early 2017 by the Franchise Tax Board.

The criminal investigation by the DA’s Office included hundreds of hours examining seven different bank accounts linked to Canciamilla.

In the end, Canciamilla was fined $150,000 by the California Fair Political Practices Commission in a civil stipulation for the multiple errors in his campaign finance statements — revealing the personal usage of campaign funds for his own benefit.

The campaign finance statements signed by Canciamilla included various campaign accounts including “Friends of Joe Canciamilla for Judge 2012” and campaign account for clerk-recorder “Joe Canciamilla for Contra Costa County Clerk/Recorder”