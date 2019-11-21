Former Contra Costa elections official fined for pocketing $130K in campaign funds

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A former California lawmaker has been ordered to pay $150,000 in fines after an audit by the state’s campaign ethics watchdog found he spent political contributions on a vacation in Asia, personal plane tickets and remodeling his vacation home in Hawaii.

Local reports say that the Fair Political Practices Commission found Joe Canciamilla violated campaign finance laws more than 30 times and used $130,529 in campaign funds from 2011 to 2015, and falsified state filings to cover it up.

Canciamilla’s lawyer says he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The 64-year-old resigned as Contra Costa Elections chief last month. He served on the Pittsburg City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors before winning three terms in the state Assembly as Democrat in 2000.