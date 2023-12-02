(KRON) – Former federal correctional officer John Bellhouse was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for his sexually abusive conduct against two female victims who were serving prison sentences at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin, the Department of Justice announced Saturday.

Bellhouse, 40, was employed as a correctional officer at the FCI Dublin, an all-female low-security federal correctional institution. Bellhouse was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse of a ward, and three counts of abusive sexual conduct.

“This defendant’s conduct was a disturbing deviation from the expectations and requirements of all federal correctional officers,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey for the Northern District of California. “Bellhouse violated his oath and abused the power given to him, all to victimize the people he was supposed to protect. This sentence makes clear that the sexual abuse of inmates by guards will not be tolerated.”

According to the trial evidence beginning in December 2019 through October 2020, Bellhouse sexually abused and committed abusive sexual contact against a victim incarcerated and serving a prison sentence at FCI Dublin under Bellhouse’s custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority. Bellhouse engaged in oral sex with the victim in the prison Safety Warehouse and Safety Office. Bellhouse also touched the victim’s vagina and breasts in the prison Safety Office, according to the trial evidence.

Bellhouse committed abusive sexual contact against a second victim between October and December 2020, according to evidence presented at the trial.

The trial evidence further showed that Bellhouse sexually abused another inmate in 2020 and 2021. Bellhouse reached through a window in her cell and grabbed her breast, and on another occasion put his finger in her vagina without her consent while she was in her cell after showering.

Bellhouse would persuade his victims to remain silent regarding his abuse by giving everyday items such as Starbucks coffee, yarn, jewelry, and cleaning supplies, according to a memorandum filed in connection with Bellhouse’s sentencing.

Bellhouse was ordered to surrender by Feb. 2, 2024 to begin serving his sentence by Judge Gonzalez Rogers. The hearing to determine restitution is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2024.