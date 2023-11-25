(KRON) – Former San Mateo County Sheriff and Supervisor Don Horsley passed away on Friday at the age of 80.

“I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of former San Mateo County Supervisor and Sheriff Don Horsley,” said County Supervisor Ray Mueller. “Don’s life was dedicated to public service. His compassionate straightforward style of leadership impacted everyone he met. He built a legacy on the San Mateo County Coast, most recently with County’s acquisition and creation of Tunitas Creek Beach Park. I am grateful for Don’s mentorship and support throughout my first year of representing District 3, and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts are with his family, whom he loved so deeply.”

Horsley began working for the sheriff’s office in 1972 as a patrol deputy in East Palo Alto. In 1993, Horsley was elected as sheriff and held the office for 14 years.

Horsley was elected to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2010 and remained board as its District 3 representative until 2022.