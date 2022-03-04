(KRON) – Andrew Hall faces a possible 17-year sentence in prison.

Hall was a Danville police officer, and in 2018 he shot and killed Laudemer Arboleda.

A jury convicted Hall of assault with a firearm in October.

However, the jury couldn’t reach a decision on one charge of manslaughter.

This all started after someone called police back in October 2018.

They reported Arboleda knocked on their door.

Arboleda led officers on a slow speed chase in Danville.

His family says he was pulled over multiple times but Arboleda drove away from police.

Former Danville officer Andrew Hall was involved at the very end.

He pulled in front of Arboleda.

Hall left his car and stood near the car’s front right side.

Arboleda tried pulling away at six miles per hour, then Hall fired his gun.

He shot Arboleda nine times, and Arboleda died at the scene.

Hall’s lawyers say he was trying to protect himself from an oncoming car.

But video shows many of the shots came from the car’s passenger side as Arboleda tried driving away.

His car ended up crashing with another car.

The Contra Costa County’s Sheriff’s office cleared the former officer of any wrongdoing.

Charges weren’t filed in the Arboleda case until Hall made more news by shooting and killing another man in March of last year.

Hall shot and killed a man after police say he approached Hall with a knife.

That case is still being investigated and no charges have been filed.

Contra Costa County agreed to pay $4.9 million dollars to Arboleda’s family to settle a lawsuit after the verdict in October.

Hall is scheduled to appear in Contra Costa County Superior Court today in Martinez.

His hearing starts at 8:30 a.m.

We’re going to be brining you the latest from this case as they come, on-air and online.