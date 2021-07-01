Former Dublin prison guard charged for sexual abuse of inmates

OAKLAND (BCN) – A former guard at the women’s federal correctional institution in Dublin is charged with allegedly sexually abusing at least one inmate, authorities said Wednesday.

Ross Klinger, 36, of Riverside was charged last week with sexual abuse of a ward at the all-female Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds.

The complaint against Klinger was unsealed Wednesday and alleges that between April and October 2020 he repeatedly had sex with an inmate in a storage warehouse at the prison.

After Klinger transferred to a different prison in San Diego, he allegedly kept in touch with the victim using the alias “Juan Garcia” through email and video visits.

Klinger also gave money to the victim’s mother and visited her family, including her minor children, prosecutors said.

“The allegations in the criminal complaint unsealed today describe a disturbing deviation from the responsibilities of correctional officers,” Hinds said. “Such an abuse of power will not be tolerated.”

The complaint also alleges Klinger had sex with a second prisoner in a shipping container on the prison’s campus while another inmate acted as a lookout.

After the victim was released to a halfway house, Klinger remained in contact by text message and Snapchat, authorities said.

In addition, he visited her at the halfway house where he allegedly had sex with the victim and proposed to her with a diamond ring, authorities said.

Klinger told both inmates that he wanted to father their children and that he made plans to marry them, according to the complaint.

Klinger is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a ward.

He was arrested Wednesday morning and made an initial federal court appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

His first appearance in the Northern District of California has not yet been scheduled.

If convicted of the charge, Klinger faces a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.