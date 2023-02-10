DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A former women’s prison correctional officer pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with an inmate and was sentenced to 20 months in prison Thursday, the U.S. Attorney of Northern California’s office announced.

Prison guard Enrique Chavez, 50, served at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin in Alameda County.

According to a plea agreement, Chavez admitted to having met an inmate, identified as Victim 1 in the agreement, in the food service pantry, locked the door and put his hand down her underwear and touched her.

Chavez was sentenced to 20 months in prison. Additionally, the judge ordered Chavez to serve 10 years of supervised release after the prison term. Chavez has been ordered to surrender by April 7 to begin serving his prison term.

A federal grand jury indicted Chavez in March 2022 and charged him with two counts of abusive sexual contact. Chavez pleaded guilty to one of the counts.

Chavez is the fourth FCI Dublin guard charged by prosecutors with using authority to sexually abuse inmates inside the all-women’s federal prison.

John Russell Bellhouse, Ross Klinger and Ray Garcia were charged last year with committing sex crimes against other female inmates.