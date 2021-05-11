Former Fremont elementary teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A former Fremont Unified School District teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Police say 63-year-old Reynaldo Lorenzana was arraigned on April 26 for one count of lewd acts with a child.

About eight or nine years ago, the incident occurred with a 5th grader when Lorenzana was an elementary school teacher. The victim is now an adult.

At least two more victims have come forward, but their incidents happened outside the statute of limitations for prosecution.

Officials say these victims will be able to testify in court.

Since 2005, Lorenzana has been a teacher in the Fremont Unified School District and has taught at Forest Park Elementary and Chadbourne Elementary.

He has since been placed on administrative leave.

From 2010 to 2012, he also was a private tutor for elementary students.

The victims say the incidents happened at school or during a tutoring session.

On May 7, Lorenzana was booked at the Fremont City Jail, and released.

On May 10, he attended a hearing and the judge set his bail at $100,000. His plea hearing is May 24.

Any additional victims are encouraged to come forward and contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6900.

Tips can be submitted HERE.