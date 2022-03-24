OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A former HP planning manager has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and a tax charge in a scheme to defraud her former employer out of more than five million dollars.

As an executive assistant and financial planning manager for HP from August 2017 until June 20201, 30-year-old Shelbee Szeto was responsible for making payments to HP vendors and was issued multiple HP commercial credits cards to make the payments on HP’s behalf.

Court documents reveal that instead of making payments, Szeto devised a fraudulent scheme where she sent approximately $4.8 million in unauthorized payments from her HP commercial credit cards to several Square, PayPal, and Stripe merchant accounts under her control.

As part of her employment with HP, Szeto was issued multiple American Express commercial credit cards that were intended only for business expenses.

Szeto then set up fraudulent merchant accounts with PayPal, Stripe, and Square that she maintained under her control, but represented were for legitimate vendors.

She then unlawfully sent payments from the credit cards to the fraudulent accounts.

To further her plan, Szeto uploaded falsified invoices to HP’s internal system and falsely represented to HP that the payments were made to legitimate vendors.

She also made false representations to Square that the payments sent from the credit cards were sent to HP’s approved vendors for legitimate business transactions and falsely represented to her bank that the money from HP was for legitimate business transactions.

According to the plea agreement, Szeto caused at least $4.8 million to be fraudulently moved from HP accounts to accounts she controlled.

She attempted to steal an additional approximately $330,000 from HP.

Szeto acknowledged that the total loss and attempted loss from her scheme was at least $5.2 million.

The plea agreement also contained a list of items Szeto had to forfeit, which includes: a First Republic Bank account; a 2020 Tesla sedan; a 2021 Porsche sport utility vehicle; several bags and purses from Dior, Gucci, Hermes, and Chanel; and a collection of jewelry and timepieces including necklaces, rings, pendants, and watches from Rolex, Bulgari, Audemars Piguet, and Cartier.

The list has 161 line items, including multiple items such as “7 necklaces with clover-shaped design,” “6 gold necklaces with pendants,” and “26 pairs of earrings.”

On February 11 — the Office of the United States Attorney of the Northern California District charged Szeto with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering, and one count of filing a false tax return.

Szeto pleaded guilty to all five counts and was set to be sentenced on July 20.