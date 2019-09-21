Former law enforcement officer reported missing in SF found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — James Kerrigan was reported missing after unexpectedly leaving his San Francisco home early Friday morning.

As of Saturday evening, Kerrigan has been confirmed dead.

His body was found near Lake Merced Park.

Around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning, the 52-year-old reportedly left his home.

Kerrigan was a retired member of law enforcement and has stated that he suffers from depression, according to authorities.

He was believed to be in possession of a handgun which was registered to him.

No additional information is available at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411 where you may remain anonymous.