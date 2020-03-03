Former Mayor Willie Brown talks Democratic race ahead of Super Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Democratic field got that much lighter on Monday as Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and threw their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis caught up with columnist and former Mayor Willie Brown on this the eve of Super Tuesday.

On Tuesday, he’s hosting a free lunch for the public at John’s Grill in the city.

The mayor gave his take on the candidates dropping out, why they didn’t do it sooner and who he thinks stands to win.

“When they set all these standards about what it takes for you enter, they really ought to set the standards, demand that you exit if you don’t exceed a certain number, and we would’ve had people out of this race a long time ago,” Brown said. “You can’t get 1-percent of the vote, or 3-percent of the vote, or anything under 5, you have no business running.”

Because everything can change in a blink, Brown admits the numbers could shift dramatically after Super Tuesday.

Either way, he’s set to host locals of all political persuasions and while there’s usually no such thing as a free lunch, on Super Tuesday at John’s Grill will be the exception to the rule.

Mayor Brown says while he likes Joe Biden, he’s voting for former New York Mayor Bloomberg, mostly because former mayors tend to stick together.

The big shindig starts at 11:30 a.m. at John’s Grill.

It’s free to the public and yes, we understand, they’ll be serving up some non-partisan pasta.

