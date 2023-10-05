(KRON) — A former middle school teacher was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault of a minor, according to the San Jose Police Department. Detectives with the SJPD Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce began investigating a report in August regarding the sexual assault of a minor by a former teacher at Hoover Middle School.

That investigation led to the identification of Matthew Gonzalez as a suspect, according to SJPD. Police discovered that the assault occurred on the campus of Hoover Middle School. Gonzalez, police said, was also a former teacher at Willow Glen Middle School and a teaching assistant at the San Jose State University Child Development Center.

Detectives with the ICAC obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and a search warrant for his residence. Detectives arrested him on Oct. 2 in the city of Campbell and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail. He was charged with sending harmful materials to a minor and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.