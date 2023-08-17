(KRON) — A former Milpitas teacher was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault, the Milpitas Police Department said. Daniel McQuigg, 56, of San Mateo, was identified as the suspect.

In July 2023, a woman came to police to report sexual assaults that happened when she was a minor. She said McQuigg initiated a sexual relationship with her in 2016 when she was younger than 18.

McQuigg was employed by the Milpitas Unified School District until 2018.

He was arrested at his San Mateo home on Tuesday and was booked into jail on several counts of felony sexual assault.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2500.