MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A former Mountain View Academy teacher and coach has been arrested for allegedly touching a former student on multiple occasions.

62-year-old Robert Hicks, of Rocklin, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several charges including oral copulation of a person under the age of 18, molestation of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

According to Mountain View police, in April 2020, a woman called to report inappropriate conduct between Hicks and a female family member, who was a teenager.

During the investigation — detectives learned that Hicks had repeatedly inappropriately touched the victim as the behavior and contact grew aggressively over time.

It took law enforcement over a year and a half later to request an arrest warrant for Hicks.

“Some may ask about the time between the initial report and the arrest, so we want to address that here. As with all of our cases, we work to ensure that there is a thorough investigation, which can take time,” Mountain View police said in a press release.

“Particularly when it comes to sex crimes investigations, we always prioritize the psychological and physical safety of the victim, which can also lead to more time needed during an investigation.”

Detectives said they believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim, you are urged to contact Detective Christine Powell at Christine.powell@mountainview.gov.

“I am acutely aware of how emotionally taxing these investigations can be, particularly for the victim,” said Lt. Armando Espitia.

“I am grateful for the tenacity our detectives had, in this case, to work to bring justice to the victim. We remain ever-committed to working to ensure that all who call Mountain View home are safe and protected from those who would do harm.”