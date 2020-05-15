Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe in ICU battling coronavirus

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

01 Apr 2002 :Manager Art Howe of the Oakland A’s during the opening day game against the Texas Rangers at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The A’s won 8-3.DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck/Getty Images

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Former Oakland Athletic’s manager Art Howe is in ICU battling the coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Howe is hospitalized in intensive care in Houston, where he checked in a couple of days ago.

Sports Illustrated reports he had been quarantining in his Houston home with his wife when he first began to feel ill.

Howe, 73, managed the A’s for seven years, including two American League West titles.

The A’s expressed their support and well wishes to Howe via Twitter.

“Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe,” the organization tweeted Thursday.

Check back for updates

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News