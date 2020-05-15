OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Former Oakland Athletic’s manager Art Howe is in ICU battling the coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.
Howe is hospitalized in intensive care in Houston, where he checked in a couple of days ago.
Sports Illustrated reports he had been quarantining in his Houston home with his wife when he first began to feel ill.
Howe, 73, managed the A’s for seven years, including two American League West titles.
The A’s expressed their support and well wishes to Howe via Twitter.
“Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe,” the organization tweeted Thursday.
Check back for updates
Latest News Headlines:
- House Republicans say China should be held accountable for coronavirus spread
- Former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe in ICU battling coronavirus
- Newsom proposes billions in budget cuts as coronavirus tears economic hole in California
- See how easily COVID-19 might spread through a restaurant in this black light experiment
- Don’t wander streets of Tijuana looking for beer, officials warn