Former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe in ICU battling coronavirus

01 Apr 2002 :Manager Art Howe of the Oakland A's during the opening day game against the Texas Rangers at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Former Oakland Athletic’s manager Art Howe is in ICU battling the coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Howe is hospitalized in intensive care in Houston, where he checked in a couple of days ago.

Sports Illustrated reports he had been quarantining in his Houston home with his wife when he first began to feel ill.

Howe, 73, managed the A’s for seven years, including two American League West titles.

The A’s expressed their support and well wishes to Howe via Twitter.

Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe. pic.twitter.com/Srw1Wu1MQL — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 15, 2020

“Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe,” the organization tweeted Thursday.

