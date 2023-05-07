OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former Oakland Athletics pitcher and three-time World Series champion, Vida Blue, passed away on Saturday.

Blue joined the Oakland A’s organization in 1969. He is an American League MVP and helped the Oakland A’s win three consecutive World Series championships from 1972 to 1974. Blue, who wore the number “35”, was also a six-time MLB All-Star.

The Oakland A’s posted a statement to Twitter that read in part:

“Vida will always be a franchise legend and friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

Vida Blue was 73 years old.