Former Oakland police chief calls for federal monitor to be fired

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – After costing millions of dollars over nearly two decades, the pressure to get rid of the federal monitor overseeing the Oakland Police Department is ramping up.

The recently fired police chief, Anne Kirkpatrick, is now calling for the federal monitor to lose his job.

A member of an Oakland police watchdog group says the problem is not with the federal monitor, it’s with the police department.

Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick continues to take aim at federal monitor Robert Warshaw, writing this scathing rebuke forwarded to KRON4 which reads in part:

“The reason the Oakland Police Department remains “out of compliance” with the federal monitoring is not its officers or its policies and procedures. Rather, it is because Warshaw, the monitor himself, who earns a million dollars a year from Oakland taxpayers, has no incentive to see those reforms succeed.”

“Kirkpatrick believes that the process has been corrupted and that the monitor is lining his own pockets when what he should be doing is getting out of the way and allowing the police department to move forward in its reforms,” Sam Singer, spokesperson for Anne Kirkpatrick, said.

“It is interesting now that she has been fired that she is blaming Warshaw,” John Jones, coalition for police accountability, said.

John Jones III is a member of the coalition for police accountability.

It is an organization formed in 2011 in response to OPD’s inability to reach full compliance with the 2003 negotiated settlement agreement.

“When we say a negotiated settlement agreement it means that. It was negotiated between the city of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department and the Monitor, and the department would no longer be under federal review or oversight the list of tasks that they were given,” Jones said.

“The monitoring team that is here now is one that was selected by OPD,” Burris said.

Civil rights attorney John Burris’ law firm was also at the negotiating table on behalf of the plaintiff when the current monitor was chosen.

“The original monitors felt that they could not get the department into compliance and they did not want to remain in contract. The matter was put out to bid. O-P-D ultimately selected Bob Warshaw’s group from among a lot of other different monitoring groups. So it was really their choice,” Burris said.

Kirkpatrick is now saying it was the wrong choice, says Singer.

“The chief believes that a federal investigation of the monitor will show that the process has been corrupted. This monitor will be removed, and that it is not even necessary to have a monitor any more because the Oakland police department, maybe, one of the most progressive police departments today,” Singer said.

Sam Singer says Anne Kirkpatrick is in the process of gathering the details for a lawsuit to be filed in connection to her termination in the coming weeks.

