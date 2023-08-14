(KRON) — Oakland’s former chief of police has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Oakland, KRON4 has confirmed. Former Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong has filed suit against the city in response to being placed on administrative leave and later let go earlier this year.

Armstrong was placed on leave in February in relation to a report released by a law firm working for the city’s federal monitor that suggested Armstrong had mishandled two incidents of misconduct within the department.

At the time, Armstrong accused the report of misstating and mischaracterizing statements he’d made regarding the incidents and demanded to be reinstated. In the claim, Armstrong claimed he was fired retaliation for criticizing federal monitor, Robert Warshaw.

The City of Oakland has yet to respond to the claim.