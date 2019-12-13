Former Oakland Raider Kenny Shedd reflects on time with team ahead of final Coliseum game

OAKLAND (KRON) — It’s turning into an emotional goodbye as the Oakland Raiders prepare for their final game at the Coliseum.

A former player reflected Thursday on some memorable moments from the four years he spent dressed in the silver-and-black.

“It took me three years to get to a team that had the faith in me to get me out on the field and that was the Oakland Raiders,” said Kenny Shedd, former Raiders wide receiver.

He said the day he got called to play for the Raiders was the best day of his life.

“That was one of the best days of my life when I got that call. I put that uniform on. I saw those colors,” Shedd said.

Shedd was on the Raiders roster from 1996-2000.

He recalled his most memorable moments in the coliseum

“I have many. From the very first day that met Mr. Al Davis, who will always remain in my heart as one of the most powerful people I have ever met,” Shedd said.

These days the former Raiders wide receiver is suiting up for a different team.

For the past 17 1/2 years officer shed has been patrolling the streets for the San Leandro Police Department.

However he keeps his raiders colors with him at all times

“This is a badge of honor right here. Both this and the badge together is all class,” he said.

During last weekend’s Raiders game officer he was recognized for his role in saving the life of someone trapped in an overturned vehicle

“It was a perfect way to say goodbye,” he said. “I think this team has done a fantastic job here in Oakland. They have set the stage up for nothing but success over in Las Vegas.”

