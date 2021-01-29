Former Oakland Raiders training facility may go up for sale

(BCN) – The former Oakland Raiders training facility and headquarters in Alameda may soon be up for sale.

The city of Oakland and the County of Alameda jointly own the facility on Harbor Bay Parkway on Alameda’s Bay Farm Island.

But with the football team now in Las Vegas, the agencies have no use for the property.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 1:30 p.m. the Oakland Redevelopment Successor Agency and the City Council will hold a joint meeting to consider declaring the property surplus land, which will allow the city and county to put the property up for sale.

Alameda County made its surplus land declaration for its 50 % interest in the property earlier this month.

The property consists of two primary buildings, a weight and locker room and the training grounds. The training facility is roughly 18,000 square feet, while the team’s former headquarters is about 100,000 square feet.