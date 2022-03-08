SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A former Chief of Cardiology at the Palo Alto VA hospital has pleaded guilty to one count of felony abusive sexual contact, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

73-year-old John Giacomini, of Atherton, had practiced medicine and cardiology for over 30 years — from 1985 until 2018 he was the CHief of the Cardiology Section at the VA Hospital in Palo Alto.

According to the plea agreement, Giacomini acknowledged he occupied a position of significant authority, prestige, and influence within the VA Healthcare System and at Stanford University, where he had a faculty appointment in the School of Medicine.

Giacomini also acknowledged that as the Chief of the Cardiology Section within the VA, he also occupied a position of public trust.

Beginning in the fall of 2017, Giacomini repeatedly subjected a subordinate electrophysiologist to “unwanted and unwelcome sexual contact,” which included hugging, kissing, and intimate touching while on VA premises.

According to court documents, on November 10, 2017, the victim explicitly told Giacomini she was not interested in a romantic or sexual relationship with him.

She said that she forcibly resisted Giacomini’s repeated attempts to kiss her on the mouth.

Despite this — Giacomini continued to subject his subordinate to unwanted sexual advances and touching, culminating on December 20, 2017, when Giacomini turned the lights off, pulled the victim out of her chair, released the drawstring on her scrub pants, and fondled her breast, buttocks, and vagina until a janitor opened the office door and interrupted the encounter.

The victim would end up resigning from her position at the VA, citing Giacomini’s behavior as the main reason for leaving.

On March 12, 2020 — a federal grand jury indicted Giacomini, charging him with one count of abusive sexual contact.

Giacomini faces a maximum sentence of two years of imprisonment, a fine of $250,000, restitution, supervised release, and a special assessment.

On Tuesday, Giacomini pleaded guilty to the felony charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.