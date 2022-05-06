OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A former Pleasanton resident pleaded guilty to theft of government property in connection with a scheme to steal funds designed to assist medical providers in helping patients suffering from COVID-19.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Javed Wahab admitted in federal court that he stole thousands of federal dollars he received through his three home health and hospice care companies. In total, Wahab received approximately $285,000 in CARES Act money for being the owner of Premier Home Health Care & Hospice, Inc., Carelink Hospice Services, Inc., and JW Healthcare, Inc., each providing home health and hospice care in Alameda County.

Wahab admitted he stole $186,516.72 of the funds by spending them for his personal use and transferring them to family members, rather than using the funds in conjunction with pandemic relief efforts as required. On September 1, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Wahab, charging him with five counts of theft of government property.

According to court documents, Wahab pleaded guilty to one count and if he complies with the plea agreement, the remaining counts will be dismissed at sentencing on August 25.

Wahab faces a maximum 10-year prison term if convicted.