Former President Barack Obama in San Francisco for Dreamforce

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Expect traffic delays (more than usual) on Thursday in San Francisco as former President Barack Obama visits for the annual Dreamforce conference.

Obama will be today’s keynote speaker at Salesforce’s annual conference, so there will be extra security around the Moscone Center.

Howard will be closed between 3rd and 4th Streets.

Other big keynote speakers this year include Apple CEO Tim Cook and Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Now in its 17th year, Dreamforce is the world’s largest software conference.

Friday is the last day of this year’s event.

