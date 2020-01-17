Former San Francisco DA Terence Hallinan has died

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former San Francisco District Attorney Terence Hallinan has passed away, it was announced Friday.
Mayor London N. Breed issued the following statement regarding his passing:
“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Terence Hallinan. His storied legal career was intertwined with so much of our great city’s history, and he was a dedicated public servant, both as a member of the Board of Supervisors and as District Attorney. He was outspoken and fierce in his pursuit of justice, his defense of those in need, and his love for this City. Terence was, simply put, a true San Francisco legend. My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and loved ones.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
