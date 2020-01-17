Former San Francisco DA Terence Hallinan has died

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 19: San Francisco County District Attorney Terence Hallinan listens to the prosecution’s rebuttal in closing arguments in Los Angeles 19 March 2002, before the jury began deliberations in the trial of two San Francisco attorneys charged in their neighbor’s dog mauling death. Marjorie Knoller, who was present when two dogs she and her husband kept attacked a neighbor, Diane Whipple, in a hallway of their San Francisco apartment building on 26 JanuaryAFP PHOTO 2001, is charged with second-degree murder. Knoller, 46, and her husband Robert Noel, 60, are charged with involuntary manslaughter and keeping a mischievous dog that killed a person. (Photo credit should read LANCE IVERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former San Francisco District Attorney Terence Hallinan has passed away, it was announced Friday.

Mayor London N. Breed issued the following statement regarding his passing:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Terence Hallinan. His storied legal career was intertwined with so much of our great city’s history, and he was a dedicated public servant, both as a member of the Board of Supervisors and as District Attorney. He was outspoken and fierce in his pursuit of justice, his defense of those in need, and his love for this City. Terence was, simply put, a true San Francisco legend. My thoughts and sympathies are with his family and loved ones.”

