Former San Francisco firefighter acquitted of felony charges after confrontation with psychologist

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A former San Francisco firefighter has been acquitted of felony charges stemming from an altercation with his psychologist, the public defender’s office announced Thursday.

According to the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office, in November 2019, former San Francisco firefighter Stephen Kloster visited his psychologist at his office to ask for medical records he first requested from the doctor six years prior.

“Psychologists are trained to de-escalate, not to escalate and instigate combat,” said Mr. Maloof.

“It’s obscene that Mr. Kloster was not only charged with serious felonies, but that his life and wellbeing has been completely upended by the criminal courts for nearly two years, while it only took a jury a day and a half to reach a reasonable decision.”

During the meeting, a fight ensued between the doctor and Kloster.

In the end, Kloster would end up spending 410 days in jail during the pandemic, including 274 days past his trial deadline.

Deputy Public Defender Kwixuan Maloof argued that Kloster acted in reasonable self-defense when he hit the doctor who had admittedly put up his fists and reportedly charged at him.

Kloster was charged with two felonies: assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and elder abuse because the doctor is over 65-years-old.

During the trial, the doctor testified that he was aware the former firefighter suffers from mental illness.

The doctor also confessed that the marks on his face in photos taken after the incident were likely razor bumps and not a result of being hit or strangled like the prosecution had suggested to the jury.

Legal battle

For several years, Kloster had been fighting the city of San Francisco over harassment and discrimination due to a work-related medical condition.

In a civil employment lawsuit, Kloster tried to gather medical records from his psychologist to show how he had suffered psychologically after being ostracized and being forced out of his career as a firefighter.

“This egregious delay of justice for Mr. Kloster is shameful,” said San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju, who sued the San Francisco Superior Court in September to open more courtrooms and prioritize the backlog of criminal trials that had built up during the pandemic.

“No one should have to wait this long for a court system that continues to violate the rights and liberties of the accused,” Raju added.

“Public Defender Mr. Maloof did his job quite well, the jurors did theirs, but until we get more courtrooms for trials, more and more people like Mr. Kloster will continue to suffer from the courts not doing theirs.”

On Wednesday, a jury voted 6-6 to dismiss the assault charge against Kloster and was found not guilty on all other charges, except for misdemeanor battery.

According to the public defender’s office, Kloster is being released on time served — after serving nearly over a year longer than his misdemeanor conviction would have required.