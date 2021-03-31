Former San Francisco school board VP files lawsuit following backlash for racist tweets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Embattled San Francisco School Board member Alison Collins is now suing the district and her fellow board members for $27 million.

Collins was stripped of her “Vice President” title after the school board passed a “no confidence” vote last week.

Collins has been under fire since a series of 2016 tweets resurfaced that have been called derogatory and racist against Asian Americans.

However, Collins claims they were taken out of context and that the “no confidence” vote violates her first amendment.

She’s asking for $12 million from the district and $3 million from each board member who voted against her.