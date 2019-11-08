Former San Jose deputy police chief to lead Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department will soon be under new leadership as the former deputy police chief from San Jose takes over the helm next week.

Vallejo’s new chief, Shawny Williams, first joined the San Jose Police Department in 1993, where he worked up the ranks from patrol to sergeant to deputy chief in 2015.

Williams is set to be sworn in as Vallejo’s newest police chief on Tuesday.

“He has a stellar reputation and years of exceptional service with the San Jose Police Department, and I believe his leadership will have a positive impact on the Vallejo Police Department and our community as a whole,” said City Manager Greg Nyhoff.

Vallejo’s current police chief, Andrew Bidou, first announced his retirement in March, later postponing his exit until the end of June.

Bidou served in law enforcement for 31 years, also leading the Benicia Police Department.

During his tenure, the Vallejo Police Department has seen its share of criticism.

As of September, there were three people suing the department on accusations of racial profiling.

Back in May, attorney John Burris said he had 10 police misconduct claims against the police department.

Burris told KRON4 the 2019 shooting death of Willie McCoy and the 2018 shooting death of Ronell Foster involved the same Vallejo officer.

Williams will be sworn in as Vallejo’s police chief Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the city council chambers.

He was first selected for the position in September.