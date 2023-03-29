Gilberto Nevarez, 33, was arrested and charged with several counts of allegedly sexually assaulting minors. (San Jose Police Department)

(KRON) — A former employee of the City of San Jose was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple underage victims over several years, the San Jose Police Department reported. A victim came forward on March 21 and told police the 33-year-old suspect, Gilberto Nevarez, sexually assaulted them from age 6 to 13.

An investigation into the victim’s report revealed several other underage victims.

On March 22, Nevarez was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County jail. He was charged with multiple counts of sexual assaults of numerous minors.

Nevarez was previously employed as a Community Activity Worker for the City of San Jose. SJPD is seeking information regarding any other potential survivors.

Any persons with information about this case or similar incidents involving the suspect are urged to contact Detective Palacio #4237 or Detective Sergeant Weger #3942 of the San José Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 4237@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3942@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 277-4102.