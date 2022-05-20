SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced that 47-year-old William Gerry has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of soliciting bribes and extorting sex from massage parlor owners.

Watch KRON4 News Online | KRON4

The former San Jose city employee was also found guilty of molesting two people years prior when they were children. According to the DA’s office, Gerry, who worked for city code enforcement from 2007 to 2019 and moved to McKinney, Texas, received more than $140,000 dollars from these extortion victims between 2017 and 2019. It was revealed that Gerry coerced some of his victims to perform sex acts with him.

“This man abused his power over some of the most vulnerable members of our community – immigrants and children,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “It is confusing and criminal when people use their trusted position of authority to hurt the people they are expected to help.”

Gerry was charged in November 2020 with felony counts of extortion of the massage parlor employees and owners. In return, he protected them from police raids by conveying confidential information he received from law enforcement as part of his job.

After the DA’s office filed charges related to the extortion and sexual assault of massage parlor owners, further investigation revealed sex abuse crimes going back decades. Soon after, two victims came forward who said they were sexually assaulted by Gerry when they were children. One of the victims who came forward said they were assaulted by Gerry when he was a youth group leader at their church. Another victim was a relative who was molested by Gerry when she was a little girl.

One of the victims, now 24, was in the courtroom Friday as Gerry was sentenced and said: “The defendant is set to serve 35 short years in prison for his crimes and even though I am thankful that he will be locked away and society will be safeguarded, for now, I cannot help but sit in the pain knowing that I am serving a life sentence because he chose to destroy my life for his own pleasure.”