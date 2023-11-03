(KRON) — A former coach for the San Jose Jr. Sharks was arrested by the San Jose Police Department, the Sharks Sports & Entertainment told KRON4 on Friday.

The coach has not been with the program since May 2023, the Sharks said, and they did not learn of the allegations that led to his arrest until he had left the program.

The Sharks did not specify what the coach was arrested for. The San Jose Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the Sharks’ full statement about the incident below:

“Earlier today, we were made aware that a former Jr. Sharks youth hockey coach has been arrested by the San Jose Police Department. This individual has not coached in our program since May 2023 and none of these extremely serious allegations were brought forth to our organization while he was involved with the program. All of the coaches in our youth programs are pre-screened and SafeSport Certified as required by the governing body USA Hockey, and undergo a criminal background check. The safety and well-being of all of our youth participants and their families is our top priority and we intend to cooperate fully and completely with any investigation into this matter.”