SAN JOSE (KRON) – At 1030 a.m. a private ceremony will be held for former San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta.

Among the speakers will be former President Bill Clinton who Mineta served as secretary of commerce.

Mineta died May 3 at the age of 90.

He was San Jose mayor from 1971 to 1975.

His remains arrived back in San Jose yesterday from Maryland, where he lived.

There was a procession through the streets of the city, including Japantown, and ultimately to San Jose City Hall where the public got a chance to say their goodbyes.

This morning Clinton will be speaking at the private service.

Mineta, who was a Democrat, also was secretary of transportation for Republican President George W. Bush.

The ceremony will be streamed as a Facebook Live on the page of sitting San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.