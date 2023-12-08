(KRON) — The former mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, officially filed his candidacy papers Friday in the race for the 16th Congressional District. The seat representing Silicon Valley and San Mateo County has been held by Congresswoman Anna Eshoo for three decades.

Eshoo announced she will retire in 2024 at the end of her term. Eshoo’s exit is shaking up the South Bay’s political landscape as candidates jockey to replace her.

Liccardo said his campaign will focus on “innovative solutions” to the region’s most pressing problems, starting with crime, homelessness, and the high cost of living.

On Friday, Liccardo told KRON4, “I’m excited to talk about the issues our residents care about the most … and identify the solutions we need to ensure Congress is doing more.”

His campaign website states, “Silicon Valley needs bolder, more innovative solutions to our pressing challenges — from homelessness, to crime, to climate change, to the rising cost of living that is leaving too many families struggling to pay their bills.”

In this May 27, 2021 file photo, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo stops to view a memorial for the VTA rail yard shooting victims. After the shooting, San Jose officials passed a gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Liccardo is a former criminal prosecutor and he currently teaches at Stanford University.

During his eight years as mayor, Liccardo pioneered the city’s “Cash for Trash” program, paying homeless residents to clean streets and parks. He then created a pioneering program that is helping homeless neighbors “literally work their way off the streets and into permanent housing by cleaning up their city,” his campaign website states.

Liccardo is not the only veteran Bay Area politician who threw his hat into the ring. Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and Assemblymember Evan Low announced their candidacies earlier this month.

So far the only woman in the race is Palo Alto Councilmember Julie Lythcott-Haims. After Eshoo’s retirement was announced, Lythcott-Haims said, “I couldn’t help but ask why aren’t women running? So having looked left and right, I finally looked straight ahead in the mirror.”

Two Republicans are running for the seat: Former Menlo Park Mayor Peter Ohtaki and candidate Karl Ryan. The crowded pack of candidates also includes Saratoga Mayor Rishi Kumar, climate investor Joby Bernstein, and veteran Peter Dixon.