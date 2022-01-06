Former San Jose State football defensive coordinator passes away at 70

Former San Jose State football defensive coordinator Greg Robinson passed away on Wednesday, according to the family. Courtesy: San Jose State University Football

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday, former San Jose State University football defensive coordinator, Greg Robinson, passed away at age 70.

The family is reporting that Robinson died from a form of Alzheimer’s disease.

Final stop in San Jose

In the 1980s, Robinson coached at NC State and UCLA as a positional coach and offensive coordinator before embarking on a 13-year NFL coaching career.

He would spend two separate seasons in 2004 and 2013 as the defensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns.

Robinson would later be named the head coach at Syracuse University, with a 10-37 record in four seasons (2005-2008), later dropped to 5-37 after the program vacated 11 wins from 2004 to 2007 due to the use of ineligible players.

After his time at Syracuse, Robinson spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Michigan before the university fired the coaching staff in 2011.

His final stop at SJSU before retiring in 2015, serving as the defensive coordinator for two seasons.

During his time at SJSU, the team limited opponents to less than 400 yards of total offense a game in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1990 and 1991.

Nationally, SJSU would rank 32nd in total defense and 12th in team passing efficiency defense in 2014.

In 2015, the Spartans were 34th in total defense and second in passing yards allowed.

Robinson would help lead SJSU to a victory over Georgia State in the 2015 AutoNation Cure Bowl, his final game as a coach, and was carried off the field after the win.

In total, Robinson coached in 11 bowl games, winning nine times.

“Schematically, he knew exactly what he wanted to run. The players really enjoyed him and he had a real command of what he wanted to teach and what he was doing,” said current San Jose State University football staff analyst Fred Guidici, who served as the special teams coordinator on the 2014 Spartan staff.

“He did a great job and was respected by the players and coaches around him.”

NFL Career

From 1990 to 2003, Robinson was the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Robinson helped the Broncos win two Super Bowl titles during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The Los Angeles native was a 1975 graduate of the University of the Pacific and played linebacker on the team from 1972-1974.