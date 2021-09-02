Former San Leandro police offer sentenced for grand theft

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A former San Leandro police officer was sentenced on Wednesday after stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the police department, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Police Sgt. Robert Frank Sanchez claimed overtime and compensatory time while not working, including while on family trips or vacation, and in other instances erased vacation, sick and compensatory time he had taken as the the Professional Standards Administrative Sergeant in 2019 and 2020.

Sanchez plead no contest to felony grand theft in June after a plea deal.

The total loss due to the fraud was determined to be $16,702.88, which has been repaid by Sanchez.

Sanchez was sentenced to two years of felony probation, 240 hours of community service and ordered to pay a maximum of $46,815.88 in restitution.

The remainder of the restitution includes San Leandro City attorney fees. In addition, Sanchez will repay the cost of an ongoing, independent audit. So far, Sanchez has paid over $12,000.

San Leandro Police alerted the the District Attorney’s office in April of 2020 after concerns were raised internally that Sanchez claimed overtime in March 2020 that he did not work.