SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was found guilty on six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct, the Santa Clara County Superior Court confirmed to KRON4 Thursday afternoon. Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff.

The guilty verdict means Smith’s removal from her position. She is also banned from running for public office.

The actions of a few people are not a reflection of the great work that our deputies do every day. The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are looking forward to new beginnings, with the Sheriff election coming up next week. Acting Sheriff Ken Binder

Smith started working for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office in 1973 and was sheriff for the past 24 years. Smith announced in March she would not run for re-election amid the allegations of misconduct that surfaced at the time.

Earlier this week on Monday, Smith announced she would retire when her term ends in January.

The counts of alleged misconduct first surfaced in 2021, KRON4 reported last December. The counts against Smith by a Santa Clara County civil grand jury include giving out concealed carry licenses to campaign donors and accepting San Jose Sharks tickets and not reporting them as gifts.

Smith’s civil trial began in September.

