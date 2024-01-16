(KRON) — A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy was convicted of fabricating a story in which he said he was shot twice, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

On Jan. 21, 2020, Sukhdeep Gill pressed the emergency broadcast button on his radio and said “shots fired.” Other deputies and officers from the San Jose, Morgan Hill and Gilroy police departments responded to his location on Uvas Road in unincorporated Morgan Hill.

Gill told the first officer who responded that he had parked on the shoulder of the rural road to urinate. He said that as he was walking back to his car, another car drove by with its lights off and the passenger shot at him. Gill said he fired two shots back.

At the time, officials said one shot hit Gill’s body camera.

“An investigation found evidence, including ballistics, that exposed serious discrepancies in the deputy’s account,” the DA’s office said.

About a year later, Gill was arrested and accused of fabricating evidence. Gill, now 30, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vandalism and false report of an emergency.

Gill will have to do 150 hours of community service, pay restitution and surrender his peace officer certification. He can never act as a peace officer again in California.

“I have gone to officers’ funerals after they are shot,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “I hope to never hear again about an officer faking being shot. It’s outrageous, diverts public resources, and dishonors officers who put their lives on the line to protect us.”