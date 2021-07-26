Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland’s Jack London Square Monday, her representatives tweeted.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” the tweet read.

Oakland police confirm a victim was robbed while walking in the 300 block of 3rd Street around 1:15 p.m. They did not release or confirm the name of the victim.

“The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” the police said in a statement.

The Oakland Police Department’s Robbery Section is currently investigating this incident.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000 leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Robbery Section at 510-238-3326 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 510-777-8572.

Boxer served as California’s U.S. Senate representative from 1993 to 2017. She also served in the House of Representatives for a decade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.