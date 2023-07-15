(BCN) — A former San Francisco building inspector was sentenced Friday to a year and day in federal prison on charges connected to taking bribes, federal prosecutors said.

Bernard Curran, 62, pleaded guilty to charges that he accepted cash and charitable donations from developers and property owners whose projects he had responsibility for approving, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

According to his plea agreement, Curran worked for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection in 2005 and was promoted to senior building inspector in 2009. In that role, he was responsible for conducting physical inspections of buildings and construction sites in San Francisco to make sure they were completed according to approved permits and plans.

“Curran admitted that after he became a senior building inspector, he received improper financial benefits in connection with his employment,” prosecutors said in a statement released Friday. Curran acknowledged that he took cash in exchange for his approval on projects, prosecutors said, even pocketing thousands from one developer who loaned him $260,000 interest-free but never expected him to return the last $30,000.

When the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office investigated this loan arrangement, Curran lied and said the loan was from a relative and not the developer, according to prosecutors. Co-defendant Rodrigo Santos, a licensed civil engineer, also orchestrated illegal gifts for Curran, prosecutors said. Between May 2017 and April 2020, Santos asked some of his San Francisco clients to make “charitable” donations in connection with inspections carried out by Curran.

Curran admitted that 13 of Santos’ clients wrote $9,600 in donations and that he took at least one official action for all 13 of them.

A federal judge will determine the amount of restitution Curran owes in September.

