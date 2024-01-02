(KRON) – A former employee of the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, Van Zeng, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of having a financial conflict of interest in a government decision.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Zeng signed off on an inspection of his own home. He also signed off on inspections for two construction projects for Mutual Seiko Construction, his father’s company. Zeng was the contractor for the projects.

San Francisco law prohibits a city and county employee from participating in, making, or seeking to influence a governmental decision in which the employee has a financial interest.

“San Franciscans should expect our public employees to act with integrity and not engage in self-serving behavior,” said the San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office is committed to rooting out employees who violate ethics laws and hold them accountable.”

Zeng was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. He faces up to a year in the county jail if convicted. Zeng’s next court date is Feb. 23, 2024, for a pretrial conference.