Former SF youth coach arrested on child pornography charges

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A former youth lacrosse coach was arrested for possession of child pornography following the serving of a search warrant Friday, San Francisco police said.

The investigation that led to the arrest of 52-year-old Bruce Taylor stemmed from an investigation launched in January by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit into someone “storing hundreds of child pornography files in a cloud storage account,” police said. “The account was found to contain images of prepubescent minors being sexually abused by adults.”

Search warrants were served Friday at apartments in the 1800 block of Jackson Street and the 1700 block of Clay Street associated with the owner of the cloud account and linked by investigators to Taylor.

“During the investigation, it was also discovered that Taylor was surreptitiously recording underage minors and other women at different locations throughout San Francisco,” police said.

Police said Taylor is a former youth lacrosse coach at a San Francisco private school.

He remains in custody and the case has been sent to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Police urge anyone who may have been a victim or had any suspicious contact with Bruce Taylor to call the Special Victims Unit at (415) 734-3038.