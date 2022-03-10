SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A federal court has charged former San Jose State University Director of Sports Medicine and athletic trainer, Scott Shaw, with civil rights violations for sexually abusing female student-athletes between 2017 and 2020.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, the 54-year-old allegedly violated the civil rights of four students who played on the women’s athletics teams by “touching their breasts and buttocks” without their consent and under the guise of treating them for their injuries.

Court documents reveal that Shaw further alleged to have acted under “color of law” when he sexually assaulted the victims.

Shaw now faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.

He is scheduled to appear to face the charges on March 15 in the U.S. District Court in San Jose.

Earlier this year the university agreed to pay $560,000 to the whistleblower who claims that SJSU and its former athletic director, Marrie Tuite tried to cover up the sex abuse allegations.

The suit alleged that the university fired Steve O’Brien for opposing Tuite’s efforts to retaliate against staff members who raised concerns about the athletic program, mostly in regards to the sexual abuse allegations against Shaw.

Last year, the investigation resulted in a $1.6 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to victims.

In October 2021, Papazian announced her intention to resign at the end of the fall semester on Dec. 21, in the wake of criticism of her handling of the sexual abuse case.