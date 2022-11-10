STOCKTON (BCN) — Stockton police arrested a former officer Wednesday on suspicion of having committed multiple sexual assaults such rape, sodomy and oral copulation by force. Nicholas Bloed, 41, is behind bars in San Joaquin County Jail with bail set at more than $4 million for the 13 felony charges pending, which include three counts of accepting bribes.

The violent felonies Bloed faces — as listed on the Who Is In Custody website of San Joaquin County — include the following: five counts of assault by a public officer; two counts of sodomy by force, violence or fear; two counts of oral copulation by force or fear; and one count of rape. Bloed was also arrested on suspicion of three misdemeanors: one for prostitution and two counts of unauthorized use of a computer.

Bloed’s next court appearance is at 1:30 p.m. Monday. His arrest was the second in two days of an officer or former officer of the department.

Stockton police Officer Ny Tran was arrested Tuesday and turned over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations for an investigation their office was conducting for theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. The Stockton Police Officers Association — the union that represents officers — issued a statement Wednesday night about Bloed’s arrest.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“The charges and allegations against him, if proven true, are abhorrent and reprehensible,” read the statement posted on the union’s Facebook page. “These accusations in no way reflect the high standards and values of this Association and the profession of law enforcement.”

The statement noted that the union was withholding judgment of Bloed pending completion of the investigation, and that it “appreciates the work of the detectives who were given the unenviable task of investigating one of our own.”

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.