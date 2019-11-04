Volunteer steals dog from Berkeley Humane in ‘premeditated attack’

BERKELEY (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a young dog who was stolen from Berkeley Humane over the weekend by a “previously trusted” volunteer.

According to Berkeley Humane, 6-month-old Ribbon was stolen from a passcode-protected area of the shelter by Kimberly Olwin-Zhao, who they say is known to Berkeley police and may be using an alias.

Officials said Olwin-Zhao arrived at the shelter after the kennels were open but had not signed up for a volunteer shift.

“She went right to Ribbon’s kennel and left with her in under four minutes. Staff has looked for her and called her phone many times. The timing and behavior lead us to believe this was a deliberate, premeditated act,” the shelter said in a statement.

Officials said Olwin-Zhao went through thorough training before caring for the animals as per policy.

Ribbon is described as a 6-month-old Staffordshire Terrier mix; she has been spayed and microchipped.

Berkeley Humane says it will welcome Ribbon back “with no questions asked” as long as she is brought back safe and sound.

Anyone with information leading to the safe return of Ribbon is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-982-5900.

Latest News Headlines: