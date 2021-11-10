Former Windsor mayor’s home raided by authorities

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that it has served a search warrant at former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s home related to sexual assault allegations by several women.

Police say “some items” were taken from his residence on Merlot Way, but cannot reveal what was taken this morning due to the ongoing investigation.

Foppoli submitted a letter of resignation back in May, with Former Vice Mayor Sam Salmon taking over Mayoral duties through end of Foppoli’s term, which ends in Decmber 2022.

Foppoli is under investigation by the California Attorney General’s Office with nine women accusing him of sexual assault.

One of the alleged victims includes town council member Esther Lemus, who reported that he drugged and assaulted her in two separate incidents.

Former reality TV star Farrah Abraham is also accusing Foppoli of “non-consensual acts” when he visited Florida in March.