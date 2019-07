WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – A former basketball coach and school employee faces 32 counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Walnut Creek police and federal agents arrested 60-year-old Paul Fielder of Suisun City.

Investigators say just last week, Fielder was going to meet a minor to engage in sex acts.

Police also learned Fielder had been sexually abusing the minor for several years.

Fielder worked as a youth sports coach in Solano County.