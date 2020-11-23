Fort Mason Flix extended through end of year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — When the pandemic hit the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture had to figure out how to stay afloat and create programming that would benefit the community.

A drive-in movie experience called Fort Mason Flix was created and although it was set to conclude earlier this month, it has now been extended through the end of the year!

Holiday movies set to screen include The Polar Express and Elf.

As San Francisco flirts with the purple COVID-19 tier, organizers say they don’t believe the drive-in will be shut down or impacted because it is outdoors and everyone is socially distanced in their own vehicles.

FMCAC is looking forward to providing this family friendly outing to the community through the end of 2020.